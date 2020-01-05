MARTINSTOWN cricket club is asking permission for a new store at its Lower Ashton Farm ground.

The club say it needs the extra space to store kit as the current area, within the pavilion, has become too small for the amount of kit needed to support youth, adult and female cricket.

The proposed small building, a concrete panelled sectional single story garage, will fit in behind the existing pavilion and will not be visible from the front. It will have an up and over door and one window, the walls finished in pebble-dash.

The club has been based at the site, to the east of the village, since 1999.

Comments on the application, which will be decided by a planning officer, remain open until January 27th.