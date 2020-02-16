MARTINSTOWN cricket club has been granted permission for a new store at its Lower Ashton Farm ground.

The club say it needs the extra space to store kit for youth, adult and female cricket teams, having run out of space in the main pavilion building.

The new store is a concrete panelled sectional single story garage, which will fit in behind the existing pavilion. It will have an up and over door and one window, the walls finished in pebble-dash. Extra planting will be added at the ground to screen the building from the road.

The club has been at the site, to the east of the village, since 1999.